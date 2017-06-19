Boat club brings in £4,000 to decorate new clubhouse
MEMBERS of the Goring Gap Boat Club raised ... [more]
Monday, 19 June 2017
pupils and staff at St Mary’s School in St Andrew’s Road, Henley, took part in a French day. Children wore red, white and blue to reflect the colours of the Tricolor and took part in French-style actitivities
19 June 2017
More News:
Boat club brings in £4,000 to decorate new clubhouse
MEMBERS of the Goring Gap Boat Club raised ... [more]
Former Piggott School pupils come first and second in village 10km race
A former student at the Piggott School was the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say