Good bee-haviour

A group of year 2 pupils and their teachers from St Mary’s School in Henley visited Leighton Park School in Reading for a morning of science-based activities which linked with their ongoing school work.

The children started in one of the biology labs, where they learned about plants and pollination.

They looked at wild flowers through a magnifying glass (above right) and then at pollen samples from each flower through a microscope.

The children also discussed the features of plants which attract bees. The group then went outside and identified more than 10 different trees. Many of the children were fascinated by the shiny black slugs which had emerged during the rain.

There was then a talk about the workings of a beehive and the students had great fun trying on bee-keeping suits and tasting honey made by the Leighton Park bees.

They then explored the orchard and allotment, labelling plants and tasting some of the herbs grown there.

Year 2 teacher Jacqueline Yeulet said: “What a wonderful morning we all had. We learnt a huge amount and thoroughly enjoyed visiting.”