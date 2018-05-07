Monday, 07 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bigger nursery

ST MARY’S School in Henley wants to increase the size of its nursery.

The independent junior school in St Andrew’s Road plans to replace a sheeted timber lean-to with a brick extension to the nursery that will increase the floorspace by 11 sq m.

Henley Town Council’s planning committee has recommended approval and South Oxfordshire District Council will make a decision by May 29.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33