Bigger nursery

Monday, 07 May 2018
ST MARY’S School in Henley wants to increase the size of its nursery.
The independent junior school in St Andrew’s Road plans to replace a sheeted timber lean-to with a brick extension to the nursery that will increase the floorspace by 11 sq m.
Henley Town Council’s planning committee has recommended approval and South Oxfordshire District Council will make a decision by May 29.
