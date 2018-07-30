Schoolchildren visit care home

SIXTEEN pupils from St Mary’s School in Henley visited a care home for some jungle-themed activities.

The year two pupils went to the Acacia Lodge care home, in Quebec Road to chat, play games and indulge in some snacks with the residents.

They played games such as a jungle-themed pick and mix, where they would pick out a toy animal from a bucket.

They also played a game that required them to find out the names of the animals on a photograph with help from the residents.

The garden of the care home was designed with African-themed decorations and there was also a photo booth where the children could pose for pictures.

Jackie Yeulet, the year two teacher at the school in St Andrew’s Road, said: “The children love coming down here and chatting to the older people. It’s a great way for the kids to see a timeline of life.”

The students also made gingerbread biscuits, which they gave to the residents.

Wendy Fricker, activities co-ordinator at the care home, said the school visited regularly and always interacted well with residents.

She said the theme for the visit was primarily in remembrance for an African nurse who worked at the care home but passed away.