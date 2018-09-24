Monday, 24 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

School achieves full compliance

ST MARY’S School in Henley has been awarded the highest possible achievement in a regulatory compliance inspection.

A report by the Independent Schools’ Inspectorate says the independent primary in St Andrew’s Road complied with legislation that applies to schools in eight key areas.

These areas include quality of education provision, welfare, health and safety of pupils, spiritual, moral and cultural development of pupils, suitability of staff, premises, provision of information and complaint handling and management. Headmaster Rob Harmer said: “While the outcome may sound fairly unexciting, it is in fact the highest possible achievement under this inspection framework and as such we are very pleased with the report’s findings.

“A compliance inspection does not convey the enthusiasm our innovative and inspiring staff have for teaching or the joy we see in children’s faces as they exceed their own expectations. Nevertheless, inspections are essential in education settings and we welcome the report findings.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33