School achieves full compliance

ST MARY’S School in Henley has been awarded the highest possible achievement in a regulatory compliance inspection.

A report by the Independent Schools’ Inspectorate says the independent primary in St Andrew’s Road complied with legislation that applies to schools in eight key areas.

These areas include quality of education provision, welfare, health and safety of pupils, spiritual, moral and cultural development of pupils, suitability of staff, premises, provision of information and complaint handling and management. Headmaster Rob Harmer said: “While the outcome may sound fairly unexciting, it is in fact the highest possible achievement under this inspection framework and as such we are very pleased with the report’s findings.

“A compliance inspection does not convey the enthusiasm our innovative and inspiring staff have for teaching or the joy we see in children’s faces as they exceed their own expectations. Nevertheless, inspections are essential in education settings and we welcome the report findings.”