Monday, 03 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Spend time with our ponies in the holidays

Spend time with our ponies in the holidays

THERE is so much to do at Checkendon Equestrian Centre in the holidays.

Pony days — either from 10am to 1pm or 10am to 4pm — are available on any day of the summer holidays, except Mondays.

Children of all ages and abilities, from complete beginners to the more experienced, come to ride and to learn to look after the ponies.

The centre also provides a full range of riding lessons, starting with beginners going on a walk in the woods, through to more experienced riders having jumping lessons. Hacking is also available through the beautiful Oxfordshire countryside.

Competitions also continue throughout the summer, with showjumping, affiliated and unaffiliated dressage, an eventer’s challenge, combined training, gymkhana games and the British dressage team quest.

All schedules are on the diary page of the centre’s website.

To find out more, call Linda on (01491) 680225, email linda@checkendon
equestrian.co.uk or visit www.
checkendonequestrian.co.uk

Checkendon Equestrian Centre is based in Lovegrove’s Lane, Reading, RG8 0NE.

Stable Talk

Looking for a job?

Account Management

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Award Winning Manual Handling Specialists Seeking temporary maternity cover for our Account Management team Candidates ...

 

Print Estimator

Location Henley-on-Thames

The Higgs Group who are based in Henley-on-Thames have been supplying and servicing South Oxfordshire’s business ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33