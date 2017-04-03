Spend time with our ponies in the holidays
THERE is so much to do at Checkendon Equestrian Centre in the holidays.
Pony days — either from 10am to 1pm or 10am to 4pm — are available on any day of the summer holidays, except Mondays.
Children of all ages and abilities, from complete beginners to the more experienced, come to ride and to learn to look after the ponies.
The centre also provides a full range of riding lessons, starting with beginners going on a walk in the woods, through to more experienced riders having jumping lessons. Hacking is also available through the beautiful Oxfordshire countryside.
Competitions also continue throughout the summer, with showjumping, affiliated and unaffiliated dressage, an eventer’s challenge, combined training, gymkhana games and the British dressage team quest.
All schedules are on the diary page of the centre’s website.
To find out more, call Linda on (01491) 680225, email linda@checkendon
equestrian.co.uk or visit www.
checkendonequestrian.co.uk
Checkendon Equestrian Centre is based in Lovegrove’s Lane, Reading, RG8 0NE.
