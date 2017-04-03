Cattery's chalets are 'a home from home'

EVERY cat is unique and has a special place in our hearts.

Naomi Opalinska at Cats Cradle understands you will miss your cat while you are away and that you want to know that they receive exceptional care and attention during their stay at Cats Cradle.

Owners are welcomed to settle their cat into their holiday chalet and greet them on their return.

You are also encouraged to bring bedding, scratching posts and toys to make their holiday a home from home.

Cats Cradle Boarding Cattery is situated in peaceful and beautiful woodlands.

All chalets are heated 24 hours a day and have indoor and outdoor runs.

Grooming, special diets and medication are all catered for. Happy visitors return year after year.

Naomi can also help owners who have concerns about cat behaviour problems such as urinating in the home, litter tray difficulties, overgrooming, aggression, stress and anxiety.

These problems can be resolved with a behaviour therapy programme designed specifically for the individual to modify the cat’s behaviour.

For more information on Cats Cradle or how Naomi could help you and your cat, call (01491) 680612 or visit www.cattery4u.com