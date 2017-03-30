Saddle up for a fun ride around Queen's royal Windsor estate

THE Henley Standard’s Amanda Stewart has again been invited to organise a fun ride around Her Majesty the Queen’s royal Windsor estate — this time on Saturday, May 27.

Amanda, who ran the new event for the first time last year, says it is a massive privilege to have permission to work with the teams at Windsor, having previously worked with the estate manager Paul Sedgwick at numerous other events.

“We had approximately 300 horses attend last year, with 40 jumps of differing abilities and optional water,” she said.

“The day was a great success and raised money for Help for Heroes and Thames Valley Air Ambulance as well as the Helen & Douglas House children’s hospice in Oxford, of which the Duchess of Cornwall is patron.

“This year the ride is held on the same late May bank holiday Saturday and the course will be a new one — which will be quite exciting.”

With Ian Balding, racehorse trainer to the Queen, at the helm, the Berks and Bucks Draghounds are a drag-hunting pack who meet during the season on Sundays in order to jump a set course of exhilarating fences — usually followed by a good tea!

They are a friendly bunch who also enjoy working together to arrange events like these.

For more information you can find the event on The Riding Diary or Horse Events websites — or visit the Berks and Bucks Draghounds’ Facebook page.