Look after your pets with healthy treats

Centre names winter dressage champions
CHECKENDON Equestrian Centre has congratulated the winners of its winter dressage championship ... [more]
Monday, 29 May 2017
29/05/2017
PAWFECT For Pets is a business created with the aim of promoting healthy, active and happy pets through exercise and diets that are as natural and appropriate as possible for them.
Located in the heart of Pangbourne, we have experience of feeding biologically appropriate and grain-free foods to our own dogs and are on hand to talk to customers who are interested in changing their dogs or cats’ diets and to discuss the options available to them.
To complement this range of natural, additive-free food, we offer treats that are also healthy and nutritious — such as venison, fish and a variety of dried meats such as pizzles, sausages and paddywack.
We offer eco-friendly toys alongside more traditional ones and we have a great variety of accessories for your dogs along with toys to entertain your cats and smaller furry or feathered friends within the house.
Pawfect For Pets is a business that will bring the latest in pet food, toys and accessories to the area and as we continually expand and develop our lines please come and have a look at all we have to offer. We are also happy to order in items we do not stock. We may be small, but we’ve got it covered! We are based in Reading Road, Pangbourne, RG8 7LY if you’d like to pop in.
For more information, you can also call us on 0118 984 4295 or visit our website
www.pawfectforpetsuk.co.uk
and check out our Facebook and Twitter pages. We look forward to meeting you and your dogs soon!
Centre names winter dressage champions
CHECKENDON Equestrian Centre has congratulated the winners of its winter dressage championship ... [more]
Popular mobile vet is popping in to check pets' health
DOG grooming parlour Naughty Mutt Nice is delighted to announce that Chris Furley from the Henley ... [more]
'Toffee Crisp' technique comes up trumps for Leo, 12
DOGS were banned from the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 1944 after a lurcher stole a piece of chicken ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location Reading
The Langtree School - putting learning first - seek a part-time Teacher of Art MPS Required from 1st September 2017 or ...
Bar, Waiting, Chef, Porters - Henley Royal Regatta
Location Cheltenham
• RECRUITING NOW • HENLEY ROYAL REGATTA Wednesday 29th June – Sunday 3rd July 2016 Henley Royal Regatta is undoubtedly ...
Location Reading
The Oratory School a Catholic independent boarding and day school for boys aged 11 to 18, has Support Staff Vacancies. ...