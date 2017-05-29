Centre names winter dressage champions
CHECKENDON Equestrian Centre has congratulated the winners of its winter dressage championship 2016-2017.
The championship is awarded to the horse and rider combination who gain the most points in any one class in the series overall.
Rosettes, sashes and medals are awarded to the winning combination.
Wednesday Winter Dressage Champions: Susan Avann with Kittywake.
Reserve Champion: Lucy Kilroy with Tonto.
Saturday Winter Dressage Champions: Fenella Nordquist with Summer.
Reserve Champion: Elizabeth Nordquist with Tom.
A spokesman for Checkendon Equestrian Centre said: “The summer championship competitions are on Wednesdays and Saturdays and run from May until November 2017 in our outdoor arenas.
“The championship is awarded to the horse and rider combination who gain the most points in any one class in the series overall and medals are given to the combination with the most points in each class.”
For more information, and to download the schedule for the summer series, visit www.
checkendonequestrian.co.uk
