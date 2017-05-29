Popular mobile vet is popping in to check pets' health

DOG grooming parlour Naughty Mutt Nice is delighted to announce that Chris Furley from the Henley Mobile Veterinary Service will be holding a series of pet health and wellbeing open days in the coming weeks.

Chris will be providing

on-site veterinary services for the parlour’s four-legged clients, including:

l Annual dog boosters

l Kennel cough vaccinations

l Puppy’s first vaccinations

l Microchipping

All pets will also receive a month’s free flea and worm treatment. The first open day at the parlour in Reading Road, Henley, takes place on Wednesday, May 31, from 10am to noon.

This will be followed by another session on Wednesday, June 21 — this time between noon and 2pm.

Naughty Mutt Nice owner Karole Robertson said: “We don’t like to disappoint, so please call to find out more and book your slot ahead of this great opportunity!”

For more information, call the parlour on (01491) 576629 or email Karole at info@naughtymuttnice.com

The parlour’s full address is 67 Reading Road, Henley, RG7 1AX.