Look after your pets with selection of healthy treats

PAWFECT For Pets is a business created with the aim of promoting healthy, active and happy pets through exercise and diets that are as natural and appropriate as possible for them.

Located in the heart of Pangbourne, we have experience of feeding biologically appropriate and grain-free foods to our own dogs and are on hand to talk to customers who are interested in changing their dogs’ or cats’ diets and to discuss the options available to them.

To complement this range of natural, additive-free food, we offer treats that are also healthy and nutritious, such as sugar-free dental chews, dried fish jerky, buffalo and camel super chews, pizzles and paddywack.

Our dog toys include eco-friendly jute and suede varieties alongside the more traditional ones — and toys to exercise the brain as well as their legs! We also have a great variety of accessories, including harnesses, bowls and beds.

As the hot weather is upon us, and long may it continue, we now stock a range of cooling toys from bones, balls and bowls to water bottles and even life jackets for your dog.

To entertain your cats we have a variety of scratching posts and soft toys to pounce on and chase.

And for those with smaller furry or feathered friends we have food, houses, treats and toys — and if we don’t stock something we can probably order it for you.

Pawfect For Pets is a business that will bring the latest in pet food, toys and accessories to the area, and so as we expand and develop our lines, please come and have a look at all we have to offer and discover something a bit different!

We may be small, but we’ve got it covered! We are based in Reading Road, Pangbourne, RG8 7LY if you’d like to pop in.

For more information, you can also call us on 0118 984 4295 or visit our website at www.pawfectforpetsuk.co.uk and check out our Facebook and Twitter pages.

We look forward to meeting you and your dogs soon!