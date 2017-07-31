Centre's winter show jumping winners are revealed

CHECKENDON Equestrian Centre has congratulated the joint winners of its 2016-2017 winter show jumping championship.

Steph Mills with Auzzie and Lydia Gatrell with Murphy share the laurels.

Points are awarded for the first six places in each class, with medals being awarded to the horse-rider combination with the most points in each class at the end of the season.

The combination with the highest number of points in any one class is declared the champion and presented with a trophy, sash and championship rosette.

Show jumping and dressage summer championships run from May 2017 to October 2017. All competition schedules can be found on the centre’s website at www.checkendonequestrian.co.uk

Checkendon Equestrian Centre also provides a full range of riding lessons, starting with beginners going on a walk in the woods, through to more experienced riders having jumping lessons. Pony Days are also available on any day of the summer holidays (except Mondays), either from 10am to 1pm or 10am to 4pm.

Children of all ages and abilities, from complete beginners to the more experienced, come to ride and to learn to look after the ponies.

Hacking is also available through the beautiful Oxfordshire countryside.

For more information, visit the Checkendon Equestrian Centre’s website or call (01491) 680225.