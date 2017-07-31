Monday, 31 July 2017

Jumper's making the leap to coach abroad

TOP professional showjumper Paul Crago not only scooped up placings in a world ranking class at Hickstead recently, he was also placed in the infamous speed derby at Hickstead.

Paul is married to dressage rider Karen and the couple have two children — a boy and a girl.

Needless to say, his family are suitably proud of his latest offer of coaching internationally — he has recently been invited to work in Singapore and Saudi Arabia.

Paul, who is already an assessor for British Showjumping for coaches that come through for assessment, also coaches mentors for a sports group called Energise Me in Hampshire.

In addition, he works with coaches from six other sports on a programme called Connect Coaches Development, which he says he finds very interesting.

Paul is also renowned for having a quiet knack of “getting awkward horses going” — perhaps most notably Bob’s Diamond, who regained superb confidence, resulting in the horse returning to top form.

