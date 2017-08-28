Look after your pets with selection of healthy treats

PAWFECT For Pets is a business created with the aim of promoting healthy, active and happy pets through exercise and diets that are as natural and appropriate as possible for them.

Located in the heart of Pangbourne, we have experience of feeding biologically appropriate and grain-free foods to our own dogs and are on hand to talk to customers who are interested in changing their dogs’ or cats’ diets and to discuss the options available to them.

To complement this range of natural additive-free food we offer treats that are also healthy and nutritious, such as sugar-free dental chews, dried fish skins, meat jerky, pizzles, paddywack and much more.

Our dog toys include

eco-friendly jute and suede varieties alongside the more traditional ones — and toys to exercise the brain as well as their legs! We also have a great variety of accessories, including harnesses, bowls and beds.

To entertain your cats, we have a variety of scratching posts and soft toys to pounce on and chase.

For those with smaller furry or feathered friends, we have food, houses, treats and toys — and if we don’t stock something we will try to order it in for you.

It will soon be time, however, to say goodbye to Pangbourne.

Pawfect For Pets has been trading in Pangbourne for the last three years and through that time has experienced tremendous growth which has only been possible through the support and loyalty of our customers.

We have now decided that this is an appropriate time to relocate — to our own premises where we can continue to bring local pet owners the best possible products and continue to make even more four-legged friends.

Please follow us on Facebook for the latest updates and news on where we will be going and we hope that we will see friendly faces in our new location soon!

Thank you once again for your support of a small independent business. We shall miss Pangbourne and all of our customers — both four- and two-legged!