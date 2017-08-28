Monday, 28 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Training and clinics for all rider abilities

Training and clinics for all rider abilities

CHECKENDON Equestrian Centre, which is approved by the British Horse Society, has a large range of horses and ponies to cater for every level of rider.

For the very smallest child there are the small but reliable ponies who can take beginners for a walk in the beautiful woodland that surrounds the centre.

Children then move on to lessons with our qualified instructors, which can be half an hour or an hour long.

Pony days are available throughout all school holidays, when children can spend either a day or half a day with the ponies, riding and learning how to groom and care for them.

Adult beginners, those who want to get back into riding after a break and regular riders looking to brush up their riding skills are also welcome at the centre, which has horses for everyone.

Lessons for adults and children are provided at all levels of ability.

For the more experienced, there is hacking in the woods and horses and ponies that are keen to show jump and gallop around the cross-country course.

Clients can also enter the dressage affiliated and unaffiliated, show jumping, eventers’ challenge, combined training and gymkhana competitions held at the centre.

For more information on the riding available at Checkendon Equestrian Centre, visit the centre’s website (see advertisement below), call Linda on (01491) 680225 or email linda@
checkendonequestrian.co.uk

Stable Talk

Stable talk

RACING Juddmonte Stud, sold earlier this year — previous owner Prince Khalid bin Abdullah of Saudi ... [more]

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33