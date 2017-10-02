Monday, 02 October 2017

Luxury cattery built to highest standards

CATS Whiskers Cattery Hotel is a luxury boarding cattery conveniently located just outside Henley.

The cattery was built in 2013 to the new Environmental (CIEH) Model Licence Conditions — the new minimum standards brought in to upgrade all catteries.

This includes floors which are required to be tiled. All the doors/windows are double glazed UPVC.

The walls are also made with UPVC boarding — this ensures warmth and better hygiene.

Since we installed glazing to the front of the cattery we have noticed how much warmer/drier it is in the winter months, making it nicer for the cats to sit in their play area even on the coldest days.

All the chalets have an indoor area which is heated with a radiator and a heated bed.

Each chalet also has a play area with a large play tree which the cats love to sit on, admiring the abundant wildlife. We feed your cats with the food you request, whether it be Felix/Whiskas or an organic/grain-free diet which is becoming increasingly popular.

We treat each cat as an individual and can continue medication and special diets for your cat.

Please visit our website to look at the cats, chalets and the lovely views including our own ducks and chickens, who the cats love to watch.

www.catswhiskers
catteryhotel.com

catswhiskerscatteryhotel
@yahoo.com

