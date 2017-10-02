Halloween fun and games are in store

OCTOBER half-term is the time to have some spooky fun and games — and that includes at Checkendon Equestrian Centre in Lovegrove’s Lane, Reading.

Running on Saturday, October 28, the centre’s Gymkhana Games event includes a prize for the best fancy dress in the novice section — with rosettes being awarded in each race.

Checkendon Equestrian Centre also provides a full range of riding lessons and hacks.

There are clinics for cross-country riding with eventer Warren Lamperd and dressage clinics with classical instructor Diane Followell available.

Full details and dates can be found on the centre’s website at www.checkendon

equestrian.co.uk

Competitions also continue throughout the winter with showjumping, affiliated and unaffiliated dressage, and British dressage team quest.

All schedules are on the diary page of the centre’s website.

For more information, please call Linda on (01491) 680225 or email linda@

checkendonequestrian.co.uk