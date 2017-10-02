Training and clinics for all rider abilities

CHECKENDON Equestrian Centre, which is approved by the British Horse Society, has a large range of horses and ponies to cater for every level of rider.

For the very smallest child there are the small but reliable ponies who can take beginners for a walk in the beautiful woodland that surrounds the centre.

Children then move on to lessons with our qualified instructors, which can be half an hour or an hour long.

Pony days are available throughout all school holidays, when children can spend either a day or half a day with the ponies, riding and learning how to groom and care for them.

Adult beginners, those who want to get back into riding after a break and regular riders looking to brush up their riding skills are also welcome at the centre, which has horses for everyone.

Lessons for adults and children are provided at all levels of ability.

For the more experienced, there is hacking in the woods and horses and ponies that are keen to show jump and gallop around the cross-country course.

Clients can also enter the dressage affiliated and unaffiliated, show jumping, eventers’ challenge, combined training and gymkhana competitions held at the centre.

For more information on the riding available at Checkendon Equestrian Centre, visit the centre’s website (see advertisement below), call Linda on (01491) 680225 or email linda@

checkendonequestrian.co.uk