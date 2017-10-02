Ribbons and trophies testify to a family team effort
CARMEN Streams of Woodcote has enjoyed numerous successes in the showing ring and is fairly ... [more]
Monday, 02 October 2017
02/10/2017
FANCY a quick gallop around top-level jumps? Then look no further!
Ian Balding — chairman of the Berks & Bucks Draghounds and racehorse trainer to the Queen — is opening up his beautiful gallops and jumps for a clear-round session this Sunday (October 1).
The renowned Kingsclere course opens at 9am and closes at 4pm.
The jumps will be to the usual high Balding standard and will not only be on both sides of the valley, but they will vary in height — small, medium and, for the super-brave, large!
Entries are online at www.horse-events.co.uk
Ribbons and trophies testify to a family team effort
CARMEN Streams of Woodcote has enjoyed numerous successes in the showing ring and is fairly ... [more]
Fancy a quick gallop around Ian's jumps?
FANCY a quick gallop around top-level jumps? Then look no further! Ian Balding — chairman of the ... [more]
Halloween fun and games are in store
OCTOBER half-term is the time to have some spooky fun and games — and that includes at Checkendon ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location Henley on Thames
Henley Town council seek a Property Maintenance Officer Full-time - Salary £18,070 - £24,174 (negotiable) We are ...
Music Teacher and Nursery Assistant
Location Henley on Thames
St. Mary’s School is a co-educational day school, for children from 3 to 11 years old, set in a beautiful residential ...
Location ASTON UPTHORPE
Purchasing & Logistics Leader £30k to £35k dependent on experience Didcot, Oxfordshire An award-winning luxury-brand ...