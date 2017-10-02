Monday, 02 October 2017

Fancy a quick gallop around Ian's jumps?

FANCY a quick gallop around top-level jumps? Then look no further!

Ian Balding — chairman of the Berks & Bucks Draghounds and racehorse trainer to the Queen — is opening up his beautiful gallops and jumps for a clear-round session this Sunday (October 1).

The renowned Kingsclere course opens at 9am and closes at 4pm.

The jumps will be to the usual high Balding standard and will not only be on both sides of the valley, but they will vary in height — small, medium and, for the super-brave, large!

Entries are online at www.horse-events.co.uk

