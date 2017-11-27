Fancy having a pony of your own on loan?

HAVE you got a youngster asking for a pony this Christmas?

Having your own pony can be an enormous responsibility and let’s not forget about costs. This is where RKD Ponies comes into its own.

Donna Phillips set up RKD with a couple of friends to take the scariness out of pony ownership.

RKD run a pony loan scheme. It’s a great way for an individual to bridge the gap between learning to ride and owning your own pony.

A monthly loan fee is paid by the loaner, while RKD continue to pay for all vet’s bills, dentistry, feed, bedding, farrier costs and general maintenance bills for the pony.

And in exchange the RKD scheme gives people the opportunity to feel what it’s like to own their own pony without having all the extra hidden costs!

This year the RKD Ponies team competed at many competitions, some of whom qualified for the Sunshine Tour at Hickstead. Ellie May Payne, aged seven, was one of the team and she along with her pony Maverick won the 45cm and 55cm championship, came second in the 65cm then went on to win the supreme championship at 55cm.

There are various loan packages, but at the basic level these loans include: use of a pony, all the facilities, the use of the ponies’ tack, rugs and any equipment needed.

All our owners have the full help and support from the RKD team. We even provide riding lessons.

For more information, call 07970 119760 or visit www.rkdponies.co.uk