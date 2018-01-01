What to look for when you're buying a garden room

GARDEN rooms are increasingly popular, providing space to entertain and relax, along with useful storage and often nowadays somewhere to work from home.

An internet search presents a plethora of options, but how do you ensure your money buys something built to last?

Peter Kay of Kidbys Sheds and Timber Buildings, which has been a local name since the Forties, advises what buyers should look for.

“Cheaper buildings have chip board roofs and floors which are more susceptible to damp and rot,” he says.

“Having an airflow beneath the building and pressure-treated timber bearers is important too.

“All timber buildings need to be properly treated. The best method is working the preservative into the wood by handbrushing before the shed is put together, ensuring that joins are protected not just surfaces.

“But it’s impossible to judge quality from a website — every company will tell you their product is the best. The only way is to see examples and speak to the builder in person. Ask them what the roof and floor is made of, what the base construction will be, what treatments they offer and how they are applied. Asking these few questions will help you choose quality that lasts.”

