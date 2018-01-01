Monday, 01 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Perfect for washing away winter grime

Perfect for washing away winter grime

WITH the winter weather in full force, there is no better time to invest in a Stihl high-pressure washer.

Whether you want to wash your bicycle, car, patio or tractor, Stihl has a product to meet your needs.

This month the Stihl
RE 109 is on special offer at local approved Stihl dealer Farol for only £170. With its variable pressure nozzle, this compact yet capable pressure washer is suited to a wide range of cleaning tasks.

Buying from Farol means not buying from a box but from a team of dedicated factory-trained staff who will personally build the machine, run it up and test it before handing it over with a full instructional demonstration.

If you already have a Stihl pressure washer, we stock a range of cleaning fluids and accessories to help improve your cleaning efficiency. Farol Ltd offers the complete range of Stihl garden machinery at our Thame and Hungerford showrooms along with expert advice and parts and service support.

For more information call Darren Jones on 07500 803647 or 01844 278843 or visit the firm online at www.farol.co.uk

Farol Ltd is based at Rycote Lane Farm, Milton Common, Thame, OX9 2NZ.

Stable Talk

Looking for a job?

School Nurse

School Nurse  Term-time only starting as soon as possible. Job share applications welcomed We are seeking a competent ...

 

Sales Project Manager

Fancy releasing your inner Sales and Marketing Powers? Medelinked.com, a leading health tech platform is looking for an ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33