Monday, 01 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Trip to Olympia is a dream day for pair

Trip to Olympia is a dream day for pair

SOME girls dream of marrying a handsome prince. Others quite fancy riding at the ever-so-festive Olympia Horse Show held in Kensington every year just before Christmas.

For one little girl, that dream came true! Nine-year-old Gavina Semonella from Woodcote rode so spectacularly well on her
15-year-old Shetland pony Burnside Lara that the pair were the highest placed lead rein pony ever at Olympia.

They were respectively second placed and reserve champion, with the highest ride marks, which were in fact four marks above the winner. This was Gavina’s last ever lead rein class and this exceptional pair were the highest placed native pony too. They competed in the senior showing and dressage final and although Gavina is now out of this class, the pony willhave gained lots of good top-level experience for Gavina’s younger sister.

A true high to the end of the showing season!

Stable Talk

Looking for a job?

School Nurse

School Nurse  Term-time only starting as soon as possible. Job share applications welcomed We are seeking a competent ...

 

Sales Project Manager

Fancy releasing your inner Sales and Marketing Powers? Medelinked.com, a leading health tech platform is looking for an ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33