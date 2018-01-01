Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to our riders

CHECKENDON Equestrian Centre would like to thank all our clients who have made 2017 such an amazing year.

In 2018 Checkendon Equestrian Centre will be holding British Horse Society (BHS) assessments, which include BHS Stages 1-4 and the Stage 2 Teach, Stage 3 Teach, Stage 4 Teach, Ride Safe, Progressive Riding Tests 1-6.

The courses can be tailor-made for you, there are no large groups. This means that we can assess you and work on the areas that need attention. We can then put together a plan of sessions for you running up to your assessment date, to suit your specific needs.

Training is provided at Checkendon Equestrian Centre for all levels, by qualified staff. Monthly clinics take place with Robert Pickles BHSF for those wanting to train for BHS exam.

Dianne Followell has a classic dressage clinic and for those who want to improve their showing, jumping and eventing skills. Event rider Warren Lamperd will also be back.

Meanwhile, there is plenty more to look forward to in 2018. The dressage, show jumping, eventers’ challenge, combined training and gymkhana competitions will continue regularly.

For more information, please contact Linda Tarrant on (01491) 680225 or linda@ checkendonequestrian.co.uk

For more information about Checkendon Equestrian Centre, visit www. checkendonequestrian.co.uk

A very happy and successful New Year to all our riders!