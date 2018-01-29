Monday, 29 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Everybody should give riding a try — at least once!

Everybody should give riding a try — at least once!

RIDING is a great way to get fresh air and exercise and should be tried by all — at least once!

Whether you have always wanted to learn to ride, you rode in the past and have always meant to get back to it or just want to try something new, Checkendon Equestrian Centre has experienced, qualified staff to get you into the saddle.

The centre has horses and ponies for every level and size of rider — from young children going on their first walk in the woods to adult beginners and experienced riders of all levels and disciplines.

Checkendon Equestrian Centre is also a Pony Club Centre for children without their own ponies, so children can enjoy Pony Club activities and membership using the ponies from Checkendon.

Children can also attend our Pony Days where the children ride and take part in stable management, learning how to care for a pony.

The Pony Days are run for all ages and abilities in all school holidays.

If you had ever of thought of taking the British Horse Society examinations, now could be the time to make that resolution!

We provide training in riding and stable management to assist you in gaining internationally recognised qualifications.

For more information, please contact Linda on (01491) 680225 or linda@ checkendonequestrian.co.uk

Alternatively, visit the centre online at www. checkendonequestrian.co.uk

Stable Talk

Looking for a job?

Science Teacher

Location Henley on Thames

St. Mary’s School is a co-educational day school, for children from 3 to 11 years old, set in a beautiful residential ...

 

Gardener

Location Hungerford

Watlington Park Estate TWO FULL-TIME GARDENERS REQUIRED An experienced Senior Gardener and an Under-Gardener are sought ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33