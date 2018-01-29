Everybody should give riding a try — at least once!

RIDING is a great way to get fresh air and exercise and should be tried by all — at least once!

Whether you have always wanted to learn to ride, you rode in the past and have always meant to get back to it or just want to try something new, Checkendon Equestrian Centre has experienced, qualified staff to get you into the saddle.

The centre has horses and ponies for every level and size of rider — from young children going on their first walk in the woods to adult beginners and experienced riders of all levels and disciplines.

Checkendon Equestrian Centre is also a Pony Club Centre for children without their own ponies, so children can enjoy Pony Club activities and membership using the ponies from Checkendon.

Children can also attend our Pony Days where the children ride and take part in stable management, learning how to care for a pony.

The Pony Days are run for all ages and abilities in all school holidays.

If you had ever of thought of taking the British Horse Society examinations, now could be the time to make that resolution!

We provide training in riding and stable management to assist you in gaining internationally recognised qualifications.

For more information, please contact Linda on (01491) 680225 or linda@ checkendonequestrian.co.uk

Alternatively, visit the centre online at www. checkendonequestrian.co.uk