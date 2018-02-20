Kevin's right back in the saddle

NETWORK engineer Kevin Ridsdale of Reading Road, Henley, was delighted to be back in the saddle recently, writes Amanda Stewart.

Kevin, who lost his lower leg approximately four years ago, met Sinead Archer of Woodcote while volunteering as a “fence judge” at the Berks and Bucks Draghounds’ Royal Windsor Sponsored Ride.

On learning of Kevin’s desire to ride once more, Sinead — who takes over as the entries secretary this year — offered him her much-loved coloured mare, Maisie.

She said: “The trick was actually getting Kevin on board as I don’t think I had fully appreciated how hard this would be for Kevin, but after the brilliant idea of using a large bale of straw on top of a bench, Kevin was back in the saddle!”

Kevin rode around the paddocks, initially on a lead rein — then later was confident enough to ride by himself.