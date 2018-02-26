Equestrian centre welcomes all ages and abilities

DO you want to ride? Do your children want to ride? Have you ridden in the past and what to get back into riding?

Checkendon Equestrian Centre is a British Horse Society-approved riding school which has a range of horses and ponies to cater for every level of rider.

For the very smallest child and beginners there are the reliable ponies who can take them for a walk in the beautiful woodland that surrounds the centre. Children then move on to lessons with our qualified instructors — which can be half an hour or an hour long.

Pony days are available throughout all school holidays, when children can spend either a day or half a day with the ponies, riding and learning how to groom and care for them.

At Checkendon Equestrian Centre there is something for everyone — from walks in the woods and lessons from beginners to advanced riders who want to show jump or cross country.

Clients are welcome to compete on the centre’s horses at our regular dressage, show jumping, eventers’ challenge and combined training competitions.

Competitions this coming month are as follows:

• Indoor dressage (affiliated and unaffiliated) on Saturday, March 3, and Wednesday, March 7.

• Indoor show jumping on Saturday, March 10.

• Gymkhana games on Friday, March 30.

For more information about riding, competitions, clinics and schedules, visit the centre online at www.

checkendonequestrian.co.uk

Alternatively, call Linda Tarrant on (01491) 680225 or email her at linda@

checkendonequestrian.co.uk