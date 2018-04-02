Dogs don't take well to Easter treats

NOT everyone realises it, but chocolate is toxic to dogs, writes Karole Robertson of Naughty Mutt Nice.

Please remember to keep your Easter treats out of reach of your dog.

Hot cross buns are also a surefire way to end up at the vets! They contain raisins and sultanas, which can have a toxic effect on your dog’s kidneys.

If you suspect your pet has eaten any milk or dark chocolate, then contact a vet. The sooner you get advice on this, the safer it is for your dog.

As the temperature heats up outside, the chance of your pet encountering parasites also increases.

Make sure your dog has effective flea and tick prevention and be sure to regularly inspect their skin and coat, especially after long walks.

Use the warmer weather to give your dog a good groom — brush out all of the old winter coat, give them a bath or treat them with a visit to the groomers.

Naughty Mutt Nice is offering Spring Clean Packages boosted with specially formulated organic shampoo to help with de-shed. We can also aid owners to look out for any itchy bits as this is the time of year many skin allergies crop up.

We wish you all a lovely Easter Time! Naughty Mutt Nice is open on Saturday, March 31, and resumes normal business hours on Tuesday, April 3.

For more information, visit www.naughtymuttnice.com

EASTER OPENING HOURS

Good Friday (March 30) — closed

Saturday, March 31 — open

Easter Sunday (April 1) — closed

Easter Monday (April 2) — closed