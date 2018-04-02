Dogs don't take well to Easter treats
NOT everyone realises it, but chocolate is toxic to dogs, writes Karole Robertson of Naughty Mutt ... [more]
Monday, 02 April 2018
02/04/2018
NOW is the perfect time to take advantage of our early season offers on the John Deere range of ride-on and walk-behind lawnmowers.
This month we have the highly capable X350R on offer for only £4,580 including VAT.
This petrol ride-on lawn tractor comes complete with a 42-inch deck and 300-litre grass collection system, ideal for cutting areas of up to two acres.
Buying from Farol means not buying from a box but from a team of dedicated factory-trained staff who will personally build the machine, run it up and test it before handing it over with a full instructional demonstration.
If you already have a John Deere lawnmower or Stihl machine, we also offer competitive prices on servicing to make sure your kit is in top working condition.
Farol Ltd offers the complete range of John Deere walk-behind and ride-on lawnmowers at its Thame, Shefford Woodlands and Wokingham showrooms, along with expert advice and parts and service support. For more information, call Darren Jones on 07500 803647 or 01844 278843.
Alternatively, visit www.farolmowers.co.uk
Farol Ltd is based at Rycote Lane Farm, Milton Common, Thame, OX9 2NZ.
Dogs don't take well to Easter treats
NOT everyone realises it, but chocolate is toxic to dogs, writes Karole Robertson of Naughty Mutt ... [more]
Ride-on lawn tractor is on early season special offer
NOW is the perfect time to take advantage of our early season offers on the John Deere range of ... [more]
Pony-mad birthday parties are great fun
CHILDREN’S birthday parties can be held at Checkendon Equestrian Centre for the pony-mad child and ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location READING
APPRENTICE GROUNDSPERSON The Oratory School welcome applications for the role of Apprentice Groundsperson. This is a ...
Curriculum Director – English and Maths
Location MAIDENHEAD
£40,000 – £48,000 pa We are seeking an inspirational and experienced individual to help lead our English and Maths ...
Location Henley on Thames
An excellent opportunity has arisen for two organised and enthusiastic individuals to join our small friendly company ...