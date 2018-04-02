Monday, 02 April 2018

Pony-mad birthday parties are great fun

CHILDREN’S birthday parties can be held at Checkendon Equestrian Centre for the pony-mad child and their guests.

The children have one hour of riding (all levels from beginners to more experienced riders) and one hour with the ponies, learning about pony care and grooming. The children are taught and supervised by experienced and qualified staff throughout.

After the party the lecture room at the centre can be hired for the birthday tea (food is not provided).

Beginners can also come to the centre for their first riding experience, going for a walk in the woods. A half-hour walk is a wonderful way to start riding and is available for even the youngest rider.

Competitions running at Checkendon Equestrian Centre during April are:

Indoor dressage (affiliated and unaffiliated) on Wednesday, April 4, and Saturday, April 7.

Indoor show jumping on Thursday, April 12, and Saturday, April 14.

Eventer’s challenge on Saturday, April 21.

To find out more, please call Linda on (01491) 680225 or email linda@
checkendonequestrian.co.uk

More information on Checkendon Equestrian Centre can be found at www.checkendonequestrian.co.uk

