Monday, 30 April 2018

Our courses are tailor-made for children

CHECKENDON Equestrian Centre has been teaching children of all levels and ability to ride for many years and has in the last few years set up tailor-made courses for groups of children from local schools.

The children learn to ride and how to care for the ponies, gaining knowledge not only of how to groom and keep a pony but giving them a real sense of responsibility and achievement.

The benefits of riding and being with ponies for children have long been recognised.

The staff at Checkendon Equestrian Centre have been delighted to see the improvement and enjoyment these children have gained in learning to ride. Riding and stable management sessions can provide students with an alternative interest.

It can help raise their self-esteem, build confidence and enhance communication skills, both with animals and teachers/instructors.

Please call Linda Tarrant on (01491) 680225 or email linda@checkendon
equestrian.co.uk — or visit the website www.checkendonequestrian.co.uk

