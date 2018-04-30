Checkendon lad qualifies for Hickstead

Our courses are tailor-made for children
EARLIER this month, Alfie Nicholl was placed fourth in two showjumping classes held at Checkendon Equestrian Centre and so qualified for the finals at the Sunshine Tour Show held at the world-renowned and international course at Hickstead in September of this year.
Alfie, who is nine, attends Checkendon Primary School and has been riding for about two and a half years. His pony Eric has been on loan to the family for six months. The pair are both members of the Woodland Pony Club.
Charlotte Nicholl, Alfie’s mum, who was herself a well-respected, showjumper last jumped at Hickstead in about 1997.
She will be delighted to see her son jumping there at a much younger age.
