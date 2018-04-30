Compact loaders now in stock

FAROL Ltd are now proud dealers and stockists for the range of Avant Tecno compact implement carriers.

These articulated telescopic machines are an excellent all-round solution for applications where compactness and versatility are key.

There are more than 200 attachments available for all your needs, from equestrian and forestry to construction and farming.

We hold stock of five chassis sizes ranging from 20hp to 50hp including the fully electric e5 model, perfect for indoor working areas or low emissions zones. Avant have been producing compact loaders for the past 25 years and the franchise makes a great addition to the Farol Ltd machinery portfolio. For more information or to book a demonstration please call Peter Helps on 01844 278843 or email sales@farol.co.uk