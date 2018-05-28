Dressage and show jumping champions unveiled

CHECKENDON Equestrian Centre has announced the winners of its winter dressage and show jumping competitions.

Linda Tarrant, who runs the centre in Lovegrove’s Lane, said: “The winners of the championship trophy, sash and rosette for our Saturday winter competitions 2017-18 are Edith Chellenburg with Coedineinn Toy Boy. Joint reserve champions are Tracy Annison with Digby and Ella Bollon with Crunchie.

“The winners of the championship trophy, sash and rosette for Wednesday winter 2017-18 competition are Chloe Banks with The Devil Within. Reserve champion is Sheena Moore with Jaleo Bass. Our show jumping championship winners for winter 2017-18 are Eva Foldvari and Sammy. Reserve Champion is Katie Hern-Philips with Ruby. Many congratulations to all our winners.”

Checkendon Equestrian Centre hosts both affiliated and unaffiliated dressage competitions. Affiliated competitions include a British dressage qualifier at novice and preliminary levels. Unaffiliated includes qualifiers for the 2018 Sunshine Tour, Chiltern & Thames Rider, and senior dressage.

Linda added: “The summer dressage championship series runs from May to November in our outdoor arenas. Tests range from the introductory — these tests are walk and trot only and are perfect for novice riders and/or horses — through preliminary and novice to elementary.

“Unaffiliated competitions are held once a month on a Saturday and there are classes for all levels of ability. Competitions in the summer are held in our outdoor arena. All classes are qualifiers for the 2018 Sunshine Tour and Chiltern & Thames Rider.”

For more information, call (01491) 680225, email linda@

checkendonequestrian.co.uk or visit the centre’s website.