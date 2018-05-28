Monday, 28 May 2018

Classic rope collars will comfortably fit your dog

HENLEY dog groomers Naughty Mutt Nice are exclusive retailers for Oonalfie, who make classic rope collars for dogs.

Karole Robertson, who runs the grooming parlour on the corner of Reading Road and Station Road, said: “Naughty Mutt Nice is very proud to be working with this amazing brand. Please find their products in our shop.”

Oonalfie Classic Rope Collars are as tough as they are beautiful. This line is hand-crafted from high-quality double-braid marine rope using traditional splicing and whipping methods that have been used by sailors for centuries.

Only bronze or solid brass hardware is used, to ensure they won’t rust or pit, even if exposed to saltwater spray. Its stunning, signature, solid bronze clasp gives the collar a glamorous yet rugged look, with enormous strength.

There is no compromise on the quality of materials used. The result is a collar that can withstand what life throws at it and that sets the bar above the rest. Colour options take inspiration from the natural world. Earthy tones and pastel accents boast a sophisticated palette to choose from. An optional O-ring of solid brass can be included for use with a clip-on lead.

Uniquely, the collars are designed to sit loosely around your dog’s neck and rest on their collar bone — as a necklace or pendant would. Each is a fixed size, but there are a range of sizes to accommodate most sizes and breeds of dog.

For more information, call Naughty Mutt Nice on (01491) 576629 or visit www.naughtymuttnice.com

