Four fun ways to keep your dog mentally active

SHORT of giving your dog the Sudoku to complete, how can you keep him mentally active? This was a subject I chose to tackle for Dogs Today magazine, writes dog trainer Sandra Emmons.

Stuff a Kong — the Kong is a great way to keep your dog’s mind focused on the task of getting food from a toy. A well packed one can keep a dog busy for at least half an hour and if you freeze the contents it can take even longer. The Kong website also has some great recipes for you to try out.

Scatterbrain

Scattering your dog’s dry food on the kitchen floor at breakfast time is a great way of harnessing a dog’s natural instincts. Try putting your dog’s dinner in empty plastic water or milk bottles so that he has to work to get the food out — feeding this way is far more exciting and challenging than eating from a standard bowl!

Mind-boggling loo rolls

The humble toilet roll tube can be used in a variety of ways — try setting up treasure hunts by putting food into them and hiding around the house.

Egg box challenge

Get an empty egg box and fill it with some yummy treats, close it and let your dog work his way into the food. To make it harder try putting the egg box into a second, larger box and fill it with paper.

Please contact me for a copy of the full article. For more information, call 07973 272911 or email sandra@happipup.co.uk