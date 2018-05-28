Mobile vet can come and help your pets at home

WE are two! This month we celebrate the second anniversary of the Henley Mobile Veterinary Service, started in May 2016, and now operating over a wide area within Henley and the surrounding villages and farms.

Using techniques from over 30 years of experience in treating zoo animals and wildlife, several pets have been sedated at home for surgical operations including removal of cancerous lumps, skin tumours and teeth cleaning.

Many of our clients are happy to see the same vet every time. By observing pets and treating them in their own home environment we have developed a strong relationship between vet and client, and each pet can be handled as an individual with their own special needs and requirements.

Nervous animals seem to adapt to our home-visiting service particularly well. On a home visit many of these anxious characters do not actually realise they are being watched and examined and are more interested in playing!

Henley seems to have an abundance of young puppies and these have kept us busy with tummy upsets and eye infections.

Skin disease and ear infections have become more frequent and the Henley flea season has begun. Be prepared!

For more information, call Chris on (01491) 221424 or visit www.vetinhenley.com