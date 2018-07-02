Monday, 02 July 2018

Small children can learn to ride ponies

Small children can learn to ride ponies

CHECKENDON Equestrian Centre is offering pony riding lessons for small children.

A spokesman for the centre in Lovegrove’s Lane, says: “We have half-hour group lessons for Tiny Tots every Saturday at either 2pm or 2.30pm. Age group three to six years old.”

With qualified instructors, excellent facilities and lots of lovely ponies to ride, the cost is £15 per child.

Then on Saturday, July 14, from 11am to 1pm there is a Pony Club rally at the centre.

The spokesman says: “Work towards achievement badges and progressive tests in riding and stable management using a Checkendon pony, or you can bring your own.

“The rally is open to anyone who is a member of the Pony Club branch or centre and the cost is £35 per child.”

For more information, please call Linda Tarrant at the centre on (01491) 680225 or email linda@ checkendonequestrian.co.uk

Alternatively, call in to Checkendon Equestrian Centre, Lovegrove’s Lane, Reading, RG8 0NE or visit www.checkendonequestrian.co.uk

Stable Talk

