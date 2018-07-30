Pony days and more during the school holidays

THERE’S so much to do at Checkendon Equestrian Centre in the holidays.

Based in Lovegrove’s Lane, Reading, the centre will be hosting pony days on any day of the summer holidays except Mondays.

Running from 10am to 1pm or 10am to 4pm, everyone from complete beginners to the more experienced can come to ride and to learn to look after the ponies and horses. During August there is a special offer for pony days — bring a friend with you for half-price.

The centre also provides a full range of riding lessons, starting with beginners going on a walk in the woods through to more experienced riders having jumping lessons. Hacking is also available through the beautiful Oxfordshire countryside.

Competitions also continue throughout the summer, with showjumping, affiliated and unaffiliated dressage, eventer’s challenge, combined training and British dressage team quest.

All schedules can be found on the diary page of the centre’s website at www.checkendon

equestrian.co.uk

For more information, please call Linda Tarrant on (01491) 680225 or email linda@

checkendonequestrian.co.uk