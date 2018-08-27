Monday, 27 August 2018

Walk in the woods is on special offer next month

BACK by popular demand — a walk in the woods at Checkendon Equestrian Centre.

As a special offer, we are offering a half an hour walk around the beautiful grounds at Checkendon Equestrian Centre on horseback for just £10.

All ages and abilities are welcome.

The offer is for Wednesday, September 12, between the hours of 9am and 7pm. Pony days at Checkendon Equestrian Centre are available throughout all school holidays, where children can spend either a day or half a day with the ponies, riding and learning how to groom and care for them.

Lessons and hacking for adults and children are provided for all levels of ability. For the more experienced, there are horses and ponies that are keen to showjump and gallop around the centre’s cross-country course!

For more information and to book, call (01491) 680225, email Linda Tarrant at linda@checkendonequestrian.co.uk or visit www.checkendonequestrian.co.uk

