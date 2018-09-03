Monday, 03 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Cattery is celebrating 15 years of happy visitors

Cattery is celebrating 15 years of happy visitors

CATS Cradle Boarding Cattery is celebrating 15 years of taking excellent care of its feline visitors while their owners are on holiday, moving home or visiting relatives and friends. Happy visitors return year after year.

Peacefully located amongst beautiful woodlands off Busgrove Lane, Henley, Cats Cradle offers luxurious cat care in an idyllic setting.

With luxury heated individual chalets, all with indoor and outdoor runs, cats receive five-star treatment 24 hours a day.

Naomi Opalinska dedicates time and care so that each cat has a happy and healthy time during their stay. Hygiene levels are exceptionally high, but far higher is the personal attention and tender loving care your cat will receive.

Grooming, special diets and medication are all catered for. Naomi is also a highly qualified pet behaviourist and can also help owners who have concerns about cat behaviour problems such as urinating in the home, litter tray problems, over-grooming, aggression, stress and anxiety.

For more information on Cats Cradle or how Naomi could help you and your cat, call (01491) 680612 or visit Cats Cradle online at www.cattery4u.com

Stable Talk

Looking for a job?

Manager

Location Henley on Thames

MANAGER HENLEY 60+ CLUB Social Club for over 60s This flourishing club with over 100 members provides a friendly ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33