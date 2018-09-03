Cattery is celebrating 15 years of happy visitors

CATS Cradle Boarding Cattery is celebrating 15 years of taking excellent care of its feline visitors while their owners are on holiday, moving home or visiting relatives and friends. Happy visitors return year after year.

Peacefully located amongst beautiful woodlands off Busgrove Lane, Henley, Cats Cradle offers luxurious cat care in an idyllic setting.

With luxury heated individual chalets, all with indoor and outdoor runs, cats receive five-star treatment 24 hours a day.

Naomi Opalinska dedicates time and care so that each cat has a happy and healthy time during their stay. Hygiene levels are exceptionally high, but far higher is the personal attention and tender loving care your cat will receive.

Grooming, special diets and medication are all catered for. Naomi is also a highly qualified pet behaviourist and can also help owners who have concerns about cat behaviour problems such as urinating in the home, litter tray problems, over-grooming, aggression, stress and anxiety.

For more information on Cats Cradle or how Naomi could help you and your cat, call (01491) 680612 or visit Cats Cradle online at www.cattery4u.com