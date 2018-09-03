Cattery is celebrating 15 years of happy visitors
CATS Cradle Boarding Cattery is celebrating 15 years of taking excellent care of its feline ... [more]
Monday, 03 September 2018
03/09/2018
CATS Cradle Boarding Cattery is celebrating 15 years of taking excellent care of its feline visitors while their owners are on holiday, moving home or visiting relatives and friends. Happy visitors return year after year.
Peacefully located amongst beautiful woodlands off Busgrove Lane, Henley, Cats Cradle offers luxurious cat care in an idyllic setting.
With luxury heated individual chalets, all with indoor and outdoor runs, cats receive five-star treatment 24 hours a day.
Naomi Opalinska dedicates time and care so that each cat has a happy and healthy time during their stay. Hygiene levels are exceptionally high, but far higher is the personal attention and tender loving care your cat will receive.
Grooming, special diets and medication are all catered for. Naomi is also a highly qualified pet behaviourist and can also help owners who have concerns about cat behaviour problems such as urinating in the home, litter tray problems, over-grooming, aggression, stress and anxiety.
For more information on Cats Cradle or how Naomi could help you and your cat, call (01491) 680612 or visit Cats Cradle online at www.cattery4u.com
Cattery is celebrating 15 years of happy visitors
CATS Cradle Boarding Cattery is celebrating 15 years of taking excellent care of its feline ... [more]
Walk in the woods is on special offer next month
BACK by popular demand — a walk in the woods at Checkendon Equestrian Centre. As a special offer, ... [more]
Pony days and more during the school holidays
THERE’S so much to do at Checkendon Equestrian Centre in the holidays. Based in Lovegrove’s Lane, ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Technical Support Development Assistant
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
TECHNICAL SUPPORT & DEVELOPMENT ASSISTANT INITIAL 1 YEAR CONTRACT A leading supplier of IT software and services is ...
Qualified Accountant / Trainee Accountant
Location Pangbourne
Geoffrey Cole & Co Chartered Accountants, Registered Auditors and Business Advisers We are a well established and ...