Clinics with our expert riders are on offer

A SERIES of clinics and training sessions are on offer at Checkendon Equestrian Centre this autumn.

These include a jumping clinic with Warren Lamperd and separate monthly clinics with Robert Pickles and Diane Followell.

Warren is a professional event rider and a BE & BS UKCC Level 4 coach. The clinics are aimed at all levels and abilities, from beginners through to show jumpers and eventers to help improve jumping technique, covering all aspects of jumping correct, safe clear rounds in either cross country and show jumping. If the weather is bad the clinics will be held indoors.

A Fellow of the British Horse Society, Robert Pickles provides training for BHS Stage examinations from Stage 1 to Stage 4 and PTT and ITT exams, plus clinics for groups and individuals in dressage, show jumping and cross-country.

Diane Followell is an international classical dressage trainer of riders of all levels. Find out more about her training at Checkendon Equestrian Centre or visit her website www.classicalriders.co.uk.

Meanwhile, pony days are available throughout all school holidays, where children can spend either a day or half a day with the ponies, riding and learning how to groom and care for them.

For more information and to book, call (01491) 680225, email linda@

checkendonequestrian.co.uk or visit the centre online at www.checkendonequestrian.

co.uk