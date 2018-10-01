Monday, 01 October 2018

Trick or treat for your dressed-up dogs

THIS Halloween (October 31) come along to Naughty Mutt Nice in Reading Road at 4.30pm, where we will be holding a 30-minute parade for dressed-up dogs.

All dressed-up dogs will receive a trick or treat bag of goodies, plus a free nail clip.

The dog with the best costume will win a free “Shaggy Chic Full Groom” which includes a bath with organic shampoo, a blast dry followed by fluff dry, then it will be styled up to breed standard or to the owner’s preference. Finally a deodorizing dog cologne followed by a yummy treat.

Second and third places will receive a 2.5kg bag of Tribal Pet Food each.

If you need some inspiration, check out some ideas on our Facebook page @nmnhenley

Looking for a job?

Builders

Location Chalgrove

Decorators and Carpenters Urgently required by local Company Immediate start Please call 07595 120674

 

Learning Support Assistant

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Learning Support Assistant Anticipated start: ASAP We are looking to appoint a term-time only (36 working weeks) ...

 

Junior Reporter

Location Henley-on-Thames

Junior Reporter We want an enthusiastic and talented individual with bags of initiative to join our small but busy ...

 

