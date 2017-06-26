Stoke Row Rally crowds

Village's 'last chance' to move under-sized and crumbling school
PLANS to relocate Goring Primary School have been ... [more]
Monday, 26 June 2017
THIS year’s two-day Stoke Row Steam and Vintage Rally was attended by a record crowd of 10,000 people.
Almost 400 classic and vintage vehicles were on display, including steam and stationary engines, tractors, vans and lorries, cars, motorcycles and military vehicles, in a field in Whitchurch Hill.
26 June 2017
More News:
Village's 'last chance' to move under-sized and crumbling school
PLANS to relocate Goring Primary School have been ... [more]
Band celebrates 40th anniversary with outdoor concert
HUNDREDS of people attended a 40th anniversary ... [more]
Temperatures rocket as sun shines on summer fetes and
MORE than 1,000 people attended the summer fair ... [more]
POLL: Have your say