Pubs praised

Monday, 03 July 2017
THE Little Angel pub in Henley has been voted one of the top 30 pubs and gardens to visit this summer by The Daily Telegraph and Sawday’s.
The Cherry Tree Inn in Stoke Row, its sister pub, has been voted one of the prettiest pub gardens to visit in the Cotswolds by Cotswold Life magazine.
Lolly Green, of Splash Inns, which owns both pubs, said: “We sit among esteemed company and are very proud to have the pubs and Henley placed on the map again as a major destination.”
