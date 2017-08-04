Friday, 04 August 2017

Dead birds mystery

EIGHT dead geese were found dumped at the side of road in Stoke Row.

The birds, which had orange bailing twine round their necks, were left on a verge near Busgrove Lane and Emmens Lane on Friday.

A villager who found them alerted the police and the RSPCA, which collected the bodies on Wednesday.

Parish councillor Brian Foley said: “It’s disgusting and unbelievable that someone has killed them and then just dumped them.

“It looks like they had been tied around the neck so they could be carried.

“ I don’t know if someone had shot them but it looked like they’d been strangled.

“I have no idea why someone would do it. The only thing I can think of is that the geese have been killed for food or to sell, then the sellers have been disturbed while they were on a round and lobbed them.”

