Dead birds mystery

Teenager is 12th man at Test match
A JUNIOR cricketer from Wargrave served as 12th ... [more]
Friday, 04 August 2017
EIGHT dead geese were found dumped at the side of road in Stoke Row.
The birds, which had orange bailing twine round their necks, were left on a verge near Busgrove Lane and Emmens Lane on Friday.
A villager who found them alerted the police and the RSPCA, which collected the bodies on Wednesday.
Parish councillor Brian Foley said: “It’s disgusting and unbelievable that someone has killed them and then just dumped them.
“It looks like they had been tied around the neck so they could be carried.
“ I don’t know if someone had shot them but it looked like they’d been strangled.
“I have no idea why someone would do it. The only thing I can think of is that the geese have been killed for food or to sell, then the sellers have been disturbed while they were on a round and lobbed them.”
04 August 2017
More News:
Village filmed by BBC show during Bloom judges' visit
THE organisers of Goring’s Britain in Bloom entry ... [more]
Garden centre boss admits defeat in planning dispute
A LONG-RUNNING planning dispute involving a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say