Another string

Monday, 30 October 2017
REGGIE LAMBERT, from Stoke Row, has been learning to play the harp at Abingdon School, where he is a pupil.
He is having lessons with local harp teacher Jenny Hill after she visited the school to give a demonstration and four boys expressed an interest in learning how to play he instrument.
Reggie, 11, said: “I really enjoy playing and I think it’s great that the school offers the lessons.” Ms Hill said all the boys were showing great potential.
30 October 2017
