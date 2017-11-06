Pub lease for sale

THE lease on a pub in Stoke Row has been put up for sale.

The Cherry Tree is owned by Brakspear and leased by Doug and Lolly Green through their business, Splash Inns.

In September the couple revealed they had sold the lease on the Little Angel in Remenham to Brakspear after 13 years.

At the time, they said they wanted to focus on the Cherry Tree as well as pursuing new business interests.

Now the five-year lease on the pub in Stoke Row Road has been offered for £150,000. The turnover is listed at about £550,000 per year.

The pub, which dates back to the early 18th century, has a central bar and two restaurant areas that seat 75 as well as four king-sized rooms to let in a converted barn.

The owner’s accommodation on the first floor includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The Greens, who live near Peppard, have run the pub since 2012 and also used to run the Unicorn in Kingwood Common for about four years.

The Little Angel is now part of Brakspear’s managed estate.