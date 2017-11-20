Village hall makeover completed

THE second phase of the refurbishment of Stoke Row village hall has been completed.

The hall now has a meeting room, newly equipped kitchen and toilets with disabled access and baby changing facilities.

The work, which cost about £85,000, was paid for with grants from South Oxfordshire District Council, the Trust for Oxfordshire’s Environment, waste management firm Grundon, the Garfield Weston Trust, Stoke Row Motorsports Club, Stoke Row News, Stoke Row Parish Council and the Doris Field Charitable Trust.

The hall will be formally re-opened at a ceremony on Friday, December 8.

Trevor Miller, chairman of trustees, said: “We are all so pleased to have secured the funding.

“It has enabled us to fulfil our ambition of rebuilding the extension to the hall which had, sadly, been falling into disrepair for many years.

“This will ensure that the hall will continue to be a main hub for residents to use for many years to come.

“We are very grateful for the many donations from various sources, without which we could not have completed this project.

“It has been a challenging couple of years but now we see the finished result it has all been worth it.”

The first phase of refurbishment, which cost £18,000, was completed in December 2015.

The hall was double-glazed and insulated and wood panelling was fitted to the outside. It was also painted and new curtains were fitted.